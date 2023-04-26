Brazil's Lula: 'Anything could be discussed' once Russia, Ukraine sit down to talk peace

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday called again for a "peace group" to broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, saying anything could be discussed once the nations sat down to talk peace.

"There are a lot of things to be discussed - Crimea, other territories, NATO," Lula said during a trip to Spain when asked about Crimea. He said it was not up to him to say who owned Crimea. "That is a discussion between Russia and Ukraine."

