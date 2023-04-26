Left Menu

Brazil's Lula: 'Anything could be discussed' once Russia, Ukraine sit down to talk peace

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday called again for a "peace group" to broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, saying anything could be discussed once the nations sat down to talk peace. "There are a lot of things to be discussed - Crimea, other territories, NATO," Lula said during a trip to Spain when asked about Crimea.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:47 IST
Brazil's Lula: 'Anything could be discussed' once Russia, Ukraine sit down to talk peace
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday called again for a "peace group" to broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, saying anything could be discussed once the nations sat down to talk peace.

"There are a lot of things to be discussed - Crimea, other territories, NATO," Lula said during a trip to Spain when asked about Crimea. He said it was not up to him to say who owned Crimea. "That is a discussion between Russia and Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023