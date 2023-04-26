Left Menu

UP man attempts self-immolation near CM residence

The allegations made by Mishra have been intimated to Unnao police for further action, the ACP said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:10 IST
UP man attempts self-immolation near CM residence
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A middle-aged man attempted self-immolation at a roundabout near the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath here on Wednesday, police said. Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Hazratganj area Arvind Kumar Verma said, ''One Anand Mishra, a resident of Unnao, poured some flamable liquid over himself before lighting it up in the afternoon in Gautam Palli area.'' ''He was held and taken to hospital where he is admitted with burn injuries,'' he added As per hospital sources, Mishra has sustained minor burn injuries on his arms, back and neck and is in stable condition. According to police, Mishra, who has a case lodged against him in Unnao last week for threatening to murder a BJP MLA, has alleged that he is being harassed by police over the matter. ''The allegations made by Mishra have been intimated to Unnao police for further action,'' the ACP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023