UP man attempts self-immolation near CM residence
The allegations made by Mishra have been intimated to Unnao police for further action, the ACP said.
- Country:
- India
A middle-aged man attempted self-immolation at a roundabout near the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath here on Wednesday, police said. Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Hazratganj area Arvind Kumar Verma said, ''One Anand Mishra, a resident of Unnao, poured some flamable liquid over himself before lighting it up in the afternoon in Gautam Palli area.'' ''He was held and taken to hospital where he is admitted with burn injuries,'' he added As per hospital sources, Mishra has sustained minor burn injuries on his arms, back and neck and is in stable condition. According to police, Mishra, who has a case lodged against him in Unnao last week for threatening to murder a BJP MLA, has alleged that he is being harassed by police over the matter. ''The allegations made by Mishra have been intimated to Unnao police for further action,'' the ACP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anand Mishra
- Hazratganj
- Gautam
- Kumar Verma
- Unnao
- Mishra
- Yogi Aditynath
ALSO READ
Gautam Gulati to star in Salman Khan Films next movie
Thankful to have found an audience: Yami Gautam on 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' success
Gautam Navlakha moves SC for changing accomodation under house arrest in Mumbai
Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar amid Oppn's demand for JPC probe into Hindenburg-Adani row
Activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, moves SC seeking change of address for his house arrest in Mumbai.