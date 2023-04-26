Delhi BJP leaders protesting outside CM residence removed by police, staff

Left Menu

26-04-2023
A group of Delhi BJP leaders, including its general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, who were protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday were forcibly removed by the police and staff there.

In a video, Chahal along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and a TV reporter could be seen being pushed away outside Kejriwal's official residence on Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana shared the video on Twitter and alleged that the person ''misbehaving'' with a reporter was the chief minister's ''private'' security person.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the incident.

The BJP leaders staged the symbolic protest amid their party's claim that around over Rs 45 crore was spent on renovating Kejriwal's residence during 2020-22.

