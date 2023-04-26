Left Menu

MP: Spurned lover shoots woman dead outside her house ahead of court hearing in Dhar city

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her spurned lover outside her house in Dhar city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday when she was preparing to leave for the court in connection with an old case involving the attackers mother, police said.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:27 IST
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her spurned lover outside her house in Dhar city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday when she was preparing to leave for the court in connection with an old case involving the attacker's mother, police said. A police officer said the illegal portion of the house of the accused will be demolished. The incident occurred at around 11:30 AM in Basant Vihar Colony when the woman, accompanied by her sister, was starting her scooter. ''Initially, we received the information that a woman was shot at by an unidentified person. She was declared brought dead at a hospital by doctors. The accused was later identified as Deepak Rathore,'' said Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh. He said police have declared a reward of Rs 10,000 on Rathore who is on the run. Singh said Rathore was in love with the woman and pressuring her to marry him but she rejected him. ''In 2020, the woman submitted a complaint under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) of IPC against Rathore. In 2021, she lodged another complaint against him for attacking her,'' the SP said. Rathore lodged a complaint of abetment of suicide against the woman and her family members after his mother committed suicide by consuming poison. The accused had claimed that his mother took her life as the woman refused to marry him and her kin supported her, police said. ''The deceased woman was preparing to leave for the court which was supposed to hear the abetment of suicide case when she was fatally shot,'' the police officer said.

Police have registered a case and efforts are underway to trace Rathore.

