UK has evacuated 301 people from Sudan - PM Sunak's spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has evacuated 301 people from conflict-ridden Sudan and the aim is to reach a total of eight British evacuation flights by the end of Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said.
Britain began a large-scale evacuation of its citizens on Tuesday, following other nations in pulling people out of Sudan where violent clashes between the army and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces have killed hundreds of people and stranded foreigners.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rapid Support Forces
- British
- Sudan
- Rishi Sunak
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Who are Sudan's Rapid Support Forces?
74-year-old suspect extradited from Pakistan over British policewoman’s murder in UK appears in court
World News Roundup: Russia's Navalny has mystery ailment which may be slow poisoning - spokeswoman; British fashion designer Mary Quant dies aged 93 - PA Media and more
British fashion designer Mary Quant dies aged 93 - PA Media
PM Narendra Modi holds telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak.