UK has evacuated 301 people from Sudan - PM Sunak's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:36 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
Britain has evacuated 301 people from conflict-ridden Sudan and the aim is to reach a total of eight British evacuation flights by the end of Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said.

Britain began a large-scale evacuation of its citizens on Tuesday, following other nations in pulling people out of Sudan where violent clashes between the army and a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces have killed hundreds of people and stranded foreigners.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

