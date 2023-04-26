Left Menu

Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:36 IST
Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here is likely to deliver on April 28 its order on the bail application of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, who was scheduled to pronounce the verdict on Wednesday, deferred the matter, saying the order was not ready.

The court had reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's plea seeking relief claiming that his custody was no longer required for investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the application, asserting the investigation was at a ''crucial'' stage and claiming the senior AAP leader had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

The federal agency had also said it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application in the corruption case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying he was ''prima facie the architect'' in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The court had observed the release of Sisodia, at the moment, will ''adversely affect the ongoing investigation''.

The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023