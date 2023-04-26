Left Menu

China's cabinet unveils plan to stabilise employment

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:39 IST
China's cabinet on Wednesday unveiled plans to stabilise employment, including supporting financial institutions to offer loans to small firms and issuing subsidies to some firms that hire college graduates and unemployed youth.

The State Council, or the cabinet, said China will also support state-owned enterprises to expand their employee recruitment scale and will stabilise job offerings at government departments, according to a statement.

