Xi's call with Zelenskiy shows China's objective, impartial position - foreign ministry official

Chinese president Xi Jinping's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shows China's objective and impartial position on international affairs, and its sense of responsibility as a major country, a foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

"What China has done to help resolve the Ukraine crisis has been above board", said Yu Jun, deputy head of the foreign ministry's Eurasian department.

The two leaders spoke by telephone earlier on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)