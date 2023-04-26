Russia says it notes China's willingness to engage in Ukraine peace process

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it noted China's willingness to engage in a peace process for Ukraine, after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"We note the readiness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

