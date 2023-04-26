Left Menu

FIGHTING * The head of Russia's private Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Ukraine was preparing for an "inevitable" counter-offensive and was sending well-prepared units to the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, for many months the focal point of fighting.

SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: China to send team to Ukraine for talks
China will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis, President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported. DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he held a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

and hoped it would give impetus to relations with Beijing. * Brazilian President

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday called again for a "peace group" to broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, saying anything could be discussed once the nations sat down to talk peace.

ECONOMY * The

Kremlin warned on Wednesday it could seize more Western assets in retaliation for foreign moves against Russian companies, after taking temporary control of assets belonging to Finland's Fortum and Germany's Uniper.

* The United States gave JPMorgan Chase & Co permission to process payments

for the Russian Agricultural Bank, but the temporary arrangement was no substitute for reconnecting the bank to the SWIFT payment system, a Russian source told Reuters. FIGHTING

* The head of Russia's private Wagner militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Ukraine was preparing for an "inevitable" counter-offensive

and was sending well-prepared units to the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, for many months the focal point of fighting. * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said Russian forces hit a museum in the eastern city of Kupiansk on Tuesday, killing two women and burying others under rubble.

* The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily update on Wednesday that Russian forces were focusing on Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka and that Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled 39 attacks on the eastern front in the past day. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* ANALYSIS-Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies * EXCLUSIVE-The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town

* EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan has ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia -sources 

