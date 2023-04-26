MP: Man accused of raping minor girl stripped, paraded in Indore

A 19-year-old man, accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, was stripped and paraded with a garland of shoes by a group of people in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a police official said on Wednesday.

A video of the two-day-old incident that took place in the Bhuri Tekri area of the city has surfaced on social media.

Talking to PTI, Jagdish Prasad Jamre, in-charge of the Kanadiya police station, confirmed the authenticity of the video.

He said the young man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping the 13-year-old girl.

A medical examination confirmed sexual assault on the victim, said Jamre. Before the accused was arrested, a group of people known to the girl stripped and paraded him after putting a garland of shoes around his neck.

The police official said a separate case has been registered against people seen stripping the accused and assaulting him in the video.

