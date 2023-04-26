Left Menu

Russian envoy says no breakthrough on Black Sea grain deal

Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said "no real progress" had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:57 IST
Russian envoy says no breakthrough on Black Sea grain deal
Gennady Gatilov Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said "no real progress" had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month. The Kremlin has repeatedly said the deal will not be renewed beyond May 18 unless the West removes obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

"As of today, we regret to say that no real progress was reached in resolving this problem," Russian envoy Gennady Gatilov told reporters at the Russian permanent mission in Geneva on Wednesday. The Black Sea grain initiative, brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain trapped by Russia's invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports.

Although Russia's agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western restrictions, Moscow says sanctions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries have created a barrier to the export of its grains and fertilisers. "The Ukrainian part of the deal is working well," Gatilov said. "But the Russian part of this deal is not working and these two parts should be equal. This is not the case."

One of Russia's main demands in negotiations is the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT payments system. Gatilov said the bank should be fully reconnected to the system rather than subjected to "case-by-case" decisions on the lender's ability to carry out transactions.

Reuters cited a Russian source as saying the United States gave JPMorgan Chase & Co permission to process payments for Russian Agricultural Bank, but that the arrangement was no substitute for reconnecting the bank to SWIFT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023