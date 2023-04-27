Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:10 IST
Situation in Sudan highly volatile; our focus is to ensure safety of Indians:FS Kwatra
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. (ANI/Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The security situation in Sudan remains very complex and highly volatile and India's efforts have been to ensure safety of Indian nationals, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday.

At a media briefing, he said India has been in touch with all the concerned sides in Sudan with a focus on taking out Indians from the conflict zones.

''Our focus has been to take out the Indians from the conflict zones to safer areas as soon as possible and then to bring them back home,'' the foreign secretary said.

Referring to India's evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', he said 360 Indians have been brought back home and another batch of 246 are reaching India soon.

At present, he said around 320 Indians are in Port Sudan and they are being taken to Saudi city of Jeddah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

