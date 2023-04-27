Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Tripura in May to review Bru resettlement programme

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 27-04-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 12:43 IST
Amit Shah to visit Tripura in May to review Bru resettlement programme
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tripura in May to review the rehabilitation of Brus in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

A total of 37,136 Brus, who fled Mizoram due to ethnic tensions in 1997, were rehabilitated in Tripura after a historic agreement was signed.

So far, most of the refugees have been given rehabilitation in 12 designated locations.

''Home Minister Amit Shah is most likely to visit two Bru rehabilitation areas in Karbook and Amarpur subdivisions of Gomti district on May 8 to take stock of the process on the ground. We are making arrangements for the high-profile visit,'' District Magistrate Govekar Mayur Ratilal told PTI.

Altogether 439 Bru families were resettled at Paschim Kalajari in Amarpur, and 264 families were rehabilitated in Silacherri in Karbook.

The local administration has ensured basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity and healthcare at the two locations, officials said.

Two health sub-centres were opened in the areas by Health Secretary Debasish Basu on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who met Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, is expected to visit Paschim Kalajari and Silacherri to oversee the preparations ahead of the visit, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023