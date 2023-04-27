Left Menu

Paris prosecutor: appeals clearance of Air France, Airbus over 2009 plane crash

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:05 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

The Paris public prosecutor said on Thursday that he had launched an appeal against a court decision which had cleared European planemaker Airbus and Air France of "involuntary manslaughter" over a 2009 plane crash.

Earlier this month, a French court had cleared the two companies over the charge of "involuntary manslaughter" regarding the 2009 crash, when a plane from Rio de Janeiro to Paris vanished into an Atlantic storm.

