China accuses US of raising regional tensions in South China Sea
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:34 IST
- Country:
- China
U.S. continues to strengthen its military deployment in the South China Sea and is deliberately pushing up regional tensions, China's defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Spokesperson Tan Kefei made the remark in response to media reports about a U.S.-Philippines joint statement objecting to China's maritime claims and "provocative activities" in the South China Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tan Kefei
- China
- defence ministry spokesperson
- U.S.
- U.S.-Philippines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says DPP collusion with others biggest threat to Taiwan stability
China pushes Sri Lanka to sign FTA in guise of debt restructuring
China's Sanya city: plans to build third airport terminal
China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu -WHO
WRAPUP 2-China says Taiwan heading for 'stormy seas' under President Tsai