Military object found in Poland probably belongs to Polish army-RMF FM

The military object found in a forest in Poland was probably not fired from another country, but belonged to the Polish army, private broadcaster RMF FM reported on Thursday quoting unofficial information.

Polish authorities said earlier on Thursday that the remains of a military object were found in northern Poland near the city of Bydgoszcz, confirming earlier media reports of the discovery of some kind of object in the area.

