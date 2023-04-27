Hungary govt to submit judicial bill to parliament in order to unlock EU funds -minister

After talks with the European Commission, Hungary's government will submit a key judicial reform bill to parliament as part of its efforts to unlock suspended EU funds, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her official Facebook page on Thursday.

"We have the green light from Brussels (to the judicial package)," Varga said, adding that based on notification from the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, the government would submit the bill to parliament now.

This has been considered as an important milestone in the process to access the funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)