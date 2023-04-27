Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:24 IST
Sathavahana Ispat merges with Jindal SAW
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hyderabad-based Sathavahana Ispat Limited has been merged with steel pipes maker Jindal SAW through an insolvency process.

According to a BSE filing, Jindal SAW had submitted a resolution plan for debt-laden Sathavahana Ispat, which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad Bench-1 earlier this month.

''Accordingly, in terms of the approved Resolution Plan Sathavahana Ispat Limited stands merged with Jindal Saw Limited (SRA) as on April 26, 2023,'' the filing said on Wednesday.

Jindal Saw Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products, fittings and accessories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

