Left Menu

Have sought action taken report from Delhi Police: NCW chief on sexual harassment charges against WFI head

National Commission for Women NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday said she has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police Commissioner on the complaints filed by women wrestlers about alleged sexual harassment.We are not talking to the media doesnt mean we are not doing anything about it.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:26 IST
Have sought action taken report from Delhi Police: NCW chief on sexual harassment charges against WFI head
Chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday said she has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police Commissioner on the complaints filed by women wrestlers about alleged sexual harassment.

''We are not talking to the media doesn't mean we are not doing anything about it. We have written to the commissioner of Delhi Police, asking for an action taken report. We have also asked them why they have not registered an FIR,'' Sharma told PTI on the sidelines of an anti-trafficking workshop here.

She said the commission has received a complaint and acted on it.

''There were security issues of the complainants also involved as they did not want their names to be given out. That's why we did not talk to the media about it,'' Sharma added.

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, are on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday, demanding public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Brij Bhushan by the top wrestlers, the sports ministry had formed the six-member oversight committee headed by Olympic medallist boxer MC Mary Kom to run the affairs of WFI and probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023