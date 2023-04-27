Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Thursday.

SP Dehat Sagar Jain said that 10 days ago, a youth had drugged the family members of the teen girl and then abducted her.

The accused took the victim to a nearby forest and allegedly raped her, he said.

On regaining consciousness, the family members reached the forest in search of the girl and found her in a bad condition there, the SP said.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he said.

