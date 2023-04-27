Left Menu

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:40 IST
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Thursday.

SP Dehat Sagar Jain said that 10 days ago, a youth had drugged the family members of the teen girl and then abducted her.

The accused took the victim to a nearby forest and allegedly raped her, he said.

On regaining consciousness, the family members reached the forest in search of the girl and found her in a bad condition there, the SP said.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023