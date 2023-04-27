Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg welcomes call between China's Xi and Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Updated: 27-04-2023 14:43 IST
Jens Stoltenberg Image Credit: Flickr
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he "welcomed" a call between China's President Xi Jinping and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, although he added this did not change the fact that China had still not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months.

