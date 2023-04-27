NATO's Stoltenberg welcomes call between China's Xi and Ukraine's Zelenskiy

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he "welcomed" a call between China's President Xi Jinping and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, although he added this did not change the fact that China had still not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)