Notorious criminal held during encounter in UP's Mau

A 26-year-old notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested after a police encounter in Ranipur area here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Arun Rajbhar alias Dadhi, is a resident of Mirzapur village and had 19 cases registered against him, they said.

He was nabbed during the encounter near Asalpur culvert late Wednesday night. Mau Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said Rajbhar was involved in a robbery near Padri village here. A police team was checking the passing vehicles for the robbery suspects when two youths on a motorbike with their faces covered started fleeing.

The duo suddenly opened fire on the police, following which a SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) team and additional police force rushed to the spot and surrounded them. One of the suspects, who was later identified as Rajbhar, was shot in the leg in the retaliatory firing while his associate managed to escape, Pandey added.

The police have recovered a pistol from Rajbhar, who is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)