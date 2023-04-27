Left Menu

Notorious criminal held during encounter in UP's Mau

A 26-year-old notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested after a police encounter in Ranipur area here, officials said on Thursday.The accused, Arun Rajbhar alias Dadhi, is a resident of Mirzapur village and had 19 cases registered against him, they said.He was nabbed during the encounter near Asalpur culvert late Wednesday night.

PTI | Mau(Up) | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:45 IST
Notorious criminal held during encounter in UP's Mau
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested after a police encounter in Ranipur area here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Arun Rajbhar alias Dadhi, is a resident of Mirzapur village and had 19 cases registered against him, they said.

He was nabbed during the encounter near Asalpur culvert late Wednesday night. Mau Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said Rajbhar was involved in a robbery near Padri village here. A police team was checking the passing vehicles for the robbery suspects when two youths on a motorbike with their faces covered started fleeing.

The duo suddenly opened fire on the police, following which a SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) team and additional police force rushed to the spot and surrounded them. One of the suspects, who was later identified as Rajbhar, was shot in the leg in the retaliatory firing while his associate managed to escape, Pandey added.

The police have recovered a pistol from Rajbhar, who is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023