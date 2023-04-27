11 judicial officers, 2 advocates elevated as judges, addl judges in 4 HCs
Eleven judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges and judges in four high courts, including Delhi.
Separately, while Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was transferred from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana HC, Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Madhya Pradesh HC stood transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
The 13 fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointments and transfers. ''In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (1) Girish Kathpalia and (ii) Manoj Jain, to be Additional Judges of Delhi High Court, for a period of two years, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,'' one of the orders read.
According to another order, Roopesh Chandra Varshney, Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh, and Avanindra Kumar Singh have ben appointed as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Similarly, Rakesh Thapliyal, Pankaj Purohit, and Vivek Bharti Sharma have been made judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.
Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal has been elevated as an additional judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made judges or as they are popularly called permanent judges.
