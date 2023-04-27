Left Menu

3 IPS officers promoted to DGP rank in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has promoted three IPS officers to the rank of director general of police, according to an order issued by the state personnel department on Thursday.

According to the order, Dharmchand Jain, A Ponnuchamy and Saurabh Srivastava have been promoted to the rank of DGP from the pay scale of Additional Director General of Police.

All three are IPS officers of 1991 batch.

DGP Umesh Mishra has congratulated the newly promoted police officers.

