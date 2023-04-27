Left Menu

SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kremlin decries expulsion of Russian diplomats

The defences visible in satellite imagery taken by Capella Space are part of a vast network of fortifications from western Russia through eastern Ukraine and on to Crimea ready for a major Ukrainian attack. * Russian forces pounded the city of Bakhmut, the months-old focal point of their attempts to capture the eastern Ukrainian industrial region of Donbas, and the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said Ukrainian troops were pouring in ahead of an "inevitable" counter-offensive.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:53 IST
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday that relations with European countries were at the lowest possible level and that each wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats reduced the space available for diplomacy and would be responded to in kind.

DIPLOMACY * NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed a call between China's President Xi Jinping and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, although he added this did not change the fact that China had still not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FIGHTING * Ukraine's military will get the weaponry it needs in time for an expected counter-offensive on Russian forces inside Ukraine, the top U.S. general in Europe told Congress.

* One person was killed and 23 people, including a child, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on an apartment block and houses in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv

in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. * Anti-tank ditches near Ukraine's occupied southeast town of Polohy stretch for 30 km (20 miles), behind are rows of concrete "dragon's teeth" barricades and further back trenches for Russian troops. The defences visible in satellite imagery taken by Capella Space are part of a vast network of fortifications from western Russia through eastern Ukraine and on to Crimea ready for a major Ukrainian attack.

* Russian forces pounded the city of Bakhmut, the months-old focal point of their attempts to capture the eastern Ukrainian industrial region of Donbas, and the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said Ukrainian troops were pouring in ahead of an "inevitable" counter-offensive. * The remains of a "military object" were found in northern Poland on Thursday, which a broadcaster said authorities believed could be part of a missile stuck in the ground. Poland has been on alert for possible spillover of weaponry from the war in Ukraine.

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES * ANALYSIS-Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies

* EXCLUSIVE-The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town * EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan has ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia -sources 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

