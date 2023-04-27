Left Menu

Rajasthan: Mali community members continue to block highway over separate quota demand

Members of the Mali community demanding separate reservation refused to lift a blockade on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur as the protest entered its seventh day on Thursday.The protesters are also demanding Rs 1 crore compensation, a government job for the next of kin and status of martyr for Mohan Singh who allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the protest site over the quota issue.The administration is holding talks with the demonstrators to lift the blockade.A Mali community leader Anjali Saini said, The protest is continuing.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 14:58 IST
Rajasthan: Mali community members continue to block highway over separate quota demand
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Mali community demanding separate reservation refused to lift a blockade on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur as the protest entered its seventh day on Thursday.

The protesters are also demanding Rs 1 crore compensation, a government job for the next of kin and status of martyr for Mohan Singh who allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the protest site over the quota issue.

The administration is holding talks with the demonstrators to lift the blockade.

A Mali community leader Anjali Saini said, "The protest is continuing. We have demanded Rs 1 crore compensation, government job and status of martyr for Mohan Saini. Talks are being held. Yesterday's meeting remained inconclusive.'' The protestors have also not yet allowed to get the post mortem done and refused to take the body.

''The protest is still continuing. Talks are being held over their issues. The family members and others refused to accept the body. They have demanded compensation and a government job,'' Nadbai DSP Nitiraj Singh said.

Members of the Mali community, which falls in the OBC category, are demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for children from the community, among others. The state government has agreed to look into the matter after a delegation met the Chief Minister at his residence earlier.

The protesters, who are camping in tents since Friday, have blocked an about one-kilometre stretch of NH-21 near Arauda village by placing stones on the road.

For those commuting between Jaipur and Agra, traffic has been diverted to avoid congestion, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023