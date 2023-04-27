Left Menu

CBI arrests man in 2012 rhino poaching case

The CBI has arrested a man absconding in connection with a 10-year old rhino poaching case, officials said Thursday.The agency traced Raidang Engti at Lhomithi Village, Dimapur Nagaland, and took him into custody from there, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:05 IST
CBI arrests man in 2012 rhino poaching case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested a man absconding in connection with a 10-year old rhino poaching case, officials said Thursday.

The agency traced Raidang Engti at Lhomithi Village, Dimapur (Nagaland), and took him into custody from there, they said. The agency had registered a case on the request of Assam government to probe the poaching of a rhino on July 1, 2012.

''The carcass of the Rhino was lying in a hola (enclosure) located in between the two numbers of suburi of Long Koi Tisso Gaon. During investigation, it was found that after killing the Rhino, the other accused sold the horn to the said arrested accused (Raidang Engti) at Dimapur (Nagaland),'' a CBI Spokesperson said.

Raidang Engti allegedly helped in trading the horn for a hefty amount, officials said. ''After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on March 31, 2018 against five accused. Investigation was kept open regarding the sale of the Rhino horn and to arrest the said accused whose name had emerged during investigation for purchasing the poached Rhino horn,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023