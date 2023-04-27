Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests UP man for trying to extort money from woman by using her morphed pictures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman here by threatening to post her morphed obscene pictures and videos on social media, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, they said.

The victim alleged that a person started sending morphed obscene pictures and videos of her and demanded Rs 20,000 while threatening that he would post those pictures on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said During interrogation, Kumar revealed that he saw the woman on social media and started liking her, however, he created a fake profile using the pictures of the victim and started threatening her, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

