Allies have sent almost all promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO chief says

"In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades. This will put Ukraine in the strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," he said at a news conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:10 IST
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

NATO allies and partners have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. That means over 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks, and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition," he told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

