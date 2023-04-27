Allies have sent almost all promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO chief says
"In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armoured brigades. This will put Ukraine in the strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," he said at a news conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.
NATO allies and partners have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
