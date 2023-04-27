Russia says only way to save Black Sea grain deal is full implementation
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the Black Sea Grain deal could only be saved by fully implementing it and that it was not "a buffet you can pick and choose from."
Moscow says parts of the deal meant to allow it to export its own agricultural goods are not being honoured.
Speaking during a regular press conference, Zakharova said that United Nations efforts to save the deal, the renewal of which Russia has cast doubt upon, were not enough.
