Russia says US, France are trying to undercut Moscow's role in South Caucasus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:33 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the United States and France were trying to undermine Russia's own role in mediating a standoff between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Both Washington and Paris have expressed their readiness to help resolve the situation and Zakharova made her comments at a time when France's foreign minister is touring the wider South Caucasus region, with visits to both Baku and Yerevan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds for more than three decades over the breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and tensions have heightened in recent months after Baku began partially blockading the region's ethnic Armenian population.

