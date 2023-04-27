Germany in talks to limit the export of chip chemicals to China - Bloomberg News

Germany is considering limiting the export of chemicals to China that are used to manufacture semiconductors, in an effort to reduce its economic exposure to the country, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The step comes as part of a package of efforts that the German government is discussing in order to limit China's access to goods and services needed for the production of advanced semiconductors, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

