CRPF constable commits suicide in Hyderabad

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly died by suicide here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old constable, who was on security duty at the residence of a senior official here, shot himself with a service rifle this morning, police said. The incident came to light after a colleague noticed his dead body. As per preliminary information, personal issues were suspected to be the reason for the extreme step taken by the constable who belongs to Chhattisgarh, they said.

