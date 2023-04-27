Left Menu

Woman labourer killed, son injured after being run over by car in Kota

Geetabai, along with her husband Kanharam, son and daughters had arrived here only a week ago looking for daily wage work, they said.The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:45 IST
A 42-year-old daily wage labourer was killed while her son injured after being run over by a speeding car in Dussehra Ground here on Thursday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Geetabai and her son Ramesh (20), residents of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, Sub Inspector (Kishorepura) Rameshwar Prasad said. The mother-son duo was sitting outside their makeshift tent and cooking food when a speeding SUV ran over them, he said.

Information regarding the incident was received at around 6.30 am. The victims were rushed to a hospital where Geetabai succumbed to injuries while Ramesh is still undergoing treatment, police said.

The driver has been arrested and his vehicle seized, Prasad said.

Upon interrogation, the driver told police that a plastic bottle accidentally got stuck under the brake, due to which the car went out of control, police said. Geetabai, along with her husband Kanharam, son and daughters had arrived here only a week ago looking for daily wage work, they said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they said.

