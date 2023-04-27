Left Menu

SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelenskiy call

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:47 IST
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday it welcomed anything that could bring the end of the Ukraine conflict closer when asked what it thought of a phone call a day earlier between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But it said it still needed to achieve the aims of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he had invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and that he had discussed Kyiv's formula for peace during talks at the Vatican.

Shmyhal also told a news conference in Italy that a phone call between the leaders of China and Ukraine on Wednesday had been very productive and could prove a very positive beginning for future relations. * NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the call between Xi and Zelenskiy, although he added this did not change the fact that China had still not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the Black Sea grain deal could only be saved by fully implementing it and that it was not "a buffet you can pick and choose from." Moscow says parts of the deal meant to allow it to export its own agricultural goods are not being honoured. FIGHTING

* NATO allies and partners have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "More than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered." * One person was killed and 23 people, including a child, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on an apartment block and houses in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

* Anti-tank ditches near Ukraine's occupied southeast town of Polohy stretch for 30 km (20 miles), behind are rows of concrete "dragon's teeth" barricades and further back trenches for Russian troops. The defences visible in satellite imagery taken by Capella Space are part of a vast network of fortifications from western Russia through eastern Ukraine and on to Crimea ready for a major Ukrainian attack. * Russian forces pounded the city of Bakhmut, the months-old focal point of their attempts to capture the eastern Ukrainian industrial region of Donbas, and the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said Ukrainian troops were pouring in ahead of an "inevitable" counter-offensive.

* The remains of a "military object" were found in northern Poland on Thursday, which a broadcaster said authorities believed could be part of a missile stuck in the ground. Poland has been on alert for possible spillover of weaponry from the war in Ukraine. RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* ANALYSIS-Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies * EXCLUSIVE-The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town

* EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan has ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia -sources 

