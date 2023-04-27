Left Menu

Man kidnaps nephew to force mother-in-law to return money, held

Man kidnaps nephew to force mother-in-law to return money, held
To coerce his mother-in-law to return Rs 2 lakh borrowed from him, a man kidnapped his seven-year-old nephew from north Delhi's Burari but the police foiled his plan and rescued the boy from Ambala railway station, officials said on Thursday.

The 45-year-old man, who works as a mason, had lent Rs 2 lakh to his mother-in-law two years ago. Despite several reminders, she did not return the money. He then hatched a plan to kidnap his nephew to force her to return the amount, they said.

On Wednesday, when the boy did not return from his tuition classes till late evening, his parents enquired at his tuition centre, which said the boy had left for home with his friends, a senior police officer said.

The parents then approached the police around 9 pm and a case of kidnapping was registered, he said.

Police said they scanned CCTV footage around the tuition centre and saw a man with his face covered using a muffler. He was identified by his wife, who called him on his phone but he told her he was with his friends, the officer said.

Police later traced his location to Ambala and sent a four-member team along with the boy's father there. When the police team reached Ambala railway station, they boy spotted his father and raised an alarm.

Meanwhile, the accused had called his mother-in-law and threatened her that if she wants her grandson back, she should return him the money, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told police he had picked up his nephew from his tuition centre telling him his maasi has had an accident and they need to go to the hospital to see her. They boarded a bus from GT Karnal bypass and de-boarded at Ambala railway station, police said.

