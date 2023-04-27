Left Menu

A pair of dress, passport is all we have, say Indian returnees from Sudan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:09 IST
A pair of dress, passport is all we have, say Indian returnees from Sudan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With all her money and valuables taken away during the conflict in Sudan, Divya Rajasekharan who arrived from the African country, said she lost all hopes of returning to Sudan.

''A pair of dress and passport is all that I have now,'' she said displaying them at the airport here on Thursday afternoon after she was flown to Chennai from the national capital.

Divya, among the first batch of 9 Tamils who were evacuated from the conflict-hit Sudan under Operation Kaveri, said the image of Sudan that she cherished during eight years of her life in that country took a steep plunge since the last 15 days.

''We thought that the war would end in a couple of days but our miseries increased from the third day,'' she said accompanied by Sophia from Vellore. Her house was located close to the office of the para-military head. ''My car, dollars, and other valuables were taken away and on the eighth day of the conflict we became nomads,'' she said narrating her ordeal.

Fortunately, the Indian embassy got in touch with her and other Indians living in similar conditions and evacuated them to New Delhi.

While four who were from Madurai left directly for their hometown, five from Chennai and Vellore were flown to the airport here.

''Now I have to start my life from scratch. I have no hopes of returning to Sudan,'' Divya who hails from Madipakkam, here, said and thanked the central and state governments for their valuable help in rescuing them. ''We managed with curd rice and pickles but later got stranded without food and water. I am pregnant... It was at this juncture, the Indian embassy officials contacted us and advised us to reach the outskirts to remain safe till we were taken to port Sudan,'' Sophia said.

Rajasekharan was shocked to see the military forces banging on his door. Anticipating trouble if he did not open, Rajasekharan mustered courage and opened the door. ''I was asked if I was Indian. They assured that they would not harm us. They asked for food, water, and money and took our car away,'' the IT professional said.

For its part, the State government set up control rooms at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and at the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of non-resident Tamils, Chennai, to facilitate the rescue operation. Those from the State stranded in Sudan or their relatives could contact the Commissionerate on phone number: 9600023645 or mail to nrtchennai@gmail.com, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023