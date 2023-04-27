Russia's Wagner says it suspends artillery fire in Ukraine's Bakhmut for press tour

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Thursday it was suspending artillery fire in Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces on the other side of the frontline to safely show the city to visiting U.S. journalists. Wagner has been spearheading Russia's assault on Bakhmut since last summer in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, but Ukrainian forces have so far thwarted its attempts to take full control of the city.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's founder, said in an audio message published by his press service: "A decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home."

Prigozhin in the same message warned the Ukrainian side not to try to bring in any extra forces under cover of the journalists' visit. Reuters could not immediately independently verify whether Wagner had suspended its artillery fire or not.

A day earlier, Prigozhin lambasted the defence ministry for not sending much-needed shipments of ammunition to his fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)