Companies hurt by West will manage assets Russia takes control of - RIA cites finmin

Foreign-owned corporate assets temporarily taken over by the Russian state will be managed by companies that have suffered at the hands of "unfriendly" countries, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could seize more Western assets in retaliation for foreign moves against Russian companies, after taking temporary control of assets belonging to two European state-owned utilities.

