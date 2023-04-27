Second Kenyan pastor arrested over alleged 'mass killings', says minister

The head of a church in eastern Kenya has been arrested in relation to "mass killings" and 100 of his followers have been evacuated from church premises, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said on Thursday.

The arrest and evacuation were related to a separate organisation from the cult that has been under investigation in eastern Kenya in recent days after mass graves were found in the forest where it was based.

