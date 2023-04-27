Left Menu

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, meeting held to discuss security measures in Jammu

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police ADGP, Jammu Zone, convened a preparatory meeting in connection with the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra and discussed the various issues including adequate police and security force deployment in the region, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:48 IST
With annual Amarnath Yatra set to begin from July, a meeting of various security and intelligence agencies was held here on Thursday to discuss security measures and deployment of troops in the Jammu region.

The two-month pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 1 and will continue till August 31.

The journey can be undertaken through two routes -- the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, convened a preparatory meeting in connection with the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra and discussed the various issues including adequate police and security force deployment in the region, officials said. At the outset of the meeting, a detailed discussion was held and briefing was also given by the officers of CRPF, police and intelligence agencies, in view of the present security scenario and possible threats to the yatra this year, they said. The ADGP also advised the officers to ensure that a proper co-ordination is required to be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, paramilitary forces, traffic and security wings in their respective districts and areas of responsibility for a smooth and incident-free yatra, the officials said. Singh also requested Jammu divisional commissioner to take immediate action on certain issues raised by CRPF commandants so that no inconvenience is caused to troops being deployed for the purpose. The registration for the Amarnath pilgrimage began on April 17 at designated bank branches across the country to secure a permit.

