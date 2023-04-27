Left Menu

UK gambling regulator to get more powers to tackle illegal sites

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:24 IST
UK gambling regulator to get more powers to tackle illegal sites
The British government said on Thursday that it will give extra powers to the country's gambling regulator to enable it take down and block illegal gambling sites and to tackle unauthorised operators through court orders.

The measures are part of new proposals by the government to crack down on problem gambling.

Also Read: PM Modi holds talk with British counterpart Sunak, calls for strong action against anti-India elements

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

