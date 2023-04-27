UK gambling regulator to get more powers to tackle illegal sites

The British government said on Thursday that it will give extra powers to the country's gambling regulator to enable it take down and block illegal gambling sites and to tackle unauthorised operators through court orders.

The measures are part of new proposals by the government to crack down on problem gambling.

