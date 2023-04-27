Russian Defence Ministry says forces take four blocks in Bakhmut -RIA
Reuters | Kyiv
Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its forces had taken four blocks in north-western, western and south-western Bakhmut, Russia state-owned news agency RIA reported.
Reuters could not independently confirm the claim. Russian forces have been struggling for months to capture the city in eastern Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
