Russia rejects U.S. request to visit detained reporter in May

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had rejected a request from the United States embassy to visit detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on May 11. It said the measure was taken in response to Washington's failure to process visas for "representatives from the journalistic pool" of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Gershkovich was arrested last month and accused by Russia of espionage, which he has denied. The United States has designated him as wrongfully detained by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)