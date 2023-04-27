US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
The US Navy on Thursday said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehrans nuclear programme.The Navys Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, Texas.The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure, the 5th Fleet said.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The US Navy on Thursday said Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme.
The Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman just north of Oman's capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, Texas.
“The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure,” the 5th Fleet said. “Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability. Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.” The vessel's owners could not be immediately reached for comment. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the seizure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka elections: BJP releases first list with 8 women, 52 new faces, 8 social activists, V Somanna and Siddaramaiah face to face in the election battle
Goan woman duped by employment agents rescued from Bahrain
Karnataka elections: "Will ensure not a single woman left behind," says BJP Mahila Morcha chief
Case against Pune man for abetting married woman's suicide
Transgender woman protests 'attack' by climbing tree in Kerala's Aluva