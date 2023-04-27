Left Menu

U.S. Senate panel seeks ethics details from Supreme Court -letter

"The statement of principles raises more questions than it resolves, and we request that you respond to several key questions," U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin said in a letter to Roberts seeking details on when court justices signed on to the statement and what consequences they face for financial disclosure errors or omissions, among other queries. ProPublica earlier this month reported that Thomas had not disclosed expensive trips from Republican donor and real estate magnate Harlan Crow, who also purchased property from the justice.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:21 IST
U.S. Senate panel seeks ethics details from Supreme Court -letter

The Senate Judiciary Committee called on U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to provide details about the top court's ethics practices, the panel's chairman said on Thursday after the chief justice declined to attend a hearing on reports that raised questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Roberts has declined a request to appear before the May 2 hearing following recent media reports that raised concerns about transactions involving U.S. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, instead issuing a statement that he said reflected the court's stance. "The statement of principles raises more questions than it resolves, and we request that you respond to several key questions," U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin said in a letter to Roberts seeking details on when court justices signed on to the statement and what consequences they face for financial disclosure errors or omissions, among other queries.

ProPublica earlier this month reported that Thomas had not disclosed expensive trips from Republican donor and real estate magnate Harlan Crow, who also purchased property from the justice. Politico this month also reported that Gorsuch did not disclose a real estate sale to the head of a law firm. Durbin asked Roberts to respond by May 1, saying the "answers will inform the Committee's work on legislation that seeks to ensure that the ethical obligations and practices of the Justices are at least on par with those that govern the rest of the federal judiciary and the federal government generally."

Two U.S. senators, independent Angus King who caucuses with Democrats and Republican Lisa Murkowski, on Wednesday introduced a bipartisan bill that would require the nation's top court to create a code of conduct and appoint an official to review ethics complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023