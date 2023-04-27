Ten of family injured in honey-bee attack near Pune

Ten members of a family were injured in an attack of honey bees near Sinhgad Fort on Thursday evening, official said. The family members were visiting a temple on the western side of the fort when the incident took place.

''All the injured members have been rushed to a hospital in Sinhgad Road area and are undergoing treatment,'' said a senior district official.

