Ten of family injured in honey-bee attack near Pune
PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:30 IST
Ten members of a family were injured in an attack of honey bees near Sinhgad Fort on Thursday evening, official said. The family members were visiting a temple on the western side of the fort when the incident took place.
''All the injured members have been rushed to a hospital in Sinhgad Road area and are undergoing treatment,'' said a senior district official.
