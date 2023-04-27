Odisha: Minor boy drowns as boat capsizes in Brahmani river
PTI | Kendrapada | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:48 IST
A minor boy drowned, and another person went missing after a boat carrying around 30 people capsized in river Brahmani in Aul area of Odisha's Kendrapada district on Thursday, police said.
While the body of Debendra Behera (14) was fished out following a search operation by fire service personnel, boatman Sudarshan Swain was still missing, they said.
The ill-fated boat was on its way to Keradagarh from Ekamania.
Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.
