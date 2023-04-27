Sudan's army agrees to extend truce for 72 hrs -statement
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:56 IST
Sudanese Armed Forces agreed to extend the ongoing truce, mediated by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, for another 72 hours which will take effect from the date of the end of the current truce, a statement reported on Thursday.
The new truce will start at midnight on Friday.
